Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Taylor Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

Taylor Devices stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.06. 44,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.03. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Devices

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Taylor Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Taylor Devices by 47.2% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 26,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

