Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 4,930,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,239,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TME. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. Tobam acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

