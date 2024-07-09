Tezos Hits Market Capitalization of $739.78 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $739.78 million and $24.88 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000653 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000683 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,009,134,408 coins and its circulating supply is 988,572,457 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

