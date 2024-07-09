The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,873 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $1,359,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2,044.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,065 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $19,947,000 after purchasing an additional 99,213 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $3,469,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.25. 3,945,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,416,196. The company has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.30. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

