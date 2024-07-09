The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

First of Long Island has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. First of Long Island has a payout ratio of 77.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island Stock Performance

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $229.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.69. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $14.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). First of Long Island had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLIC

About First of Long Island

(Get Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.