The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.9% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $334.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

