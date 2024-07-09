The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.