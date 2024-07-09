The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Shares of TSE TD opened at C$75.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$79.54. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.67 and a 52 week high of C$87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8691589 EPS for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
