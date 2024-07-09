Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.80.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRML shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
TRML opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $341.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.30. Tourmaline Bio has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00.
Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.
