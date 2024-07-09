Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRML shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Tourmaline Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRML

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tourmaline Bio Stock Up 6.1 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 244.0% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 314,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 223,070 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the first quarter valued at about $10,648,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 155.9% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,815 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRML opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $341.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.30. Tourmaline Bio has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tourmaline Bio

(Get Free Report

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.