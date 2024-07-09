Trainline (LON:TRN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 410 ($5.25) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 428 ($5.48) to GBX 455 ($5.83) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 365 ($4.68) to GBX 380 ($4.87) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Trainline presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 396.25 ($5.08).

LON:TRN opened at GBX 327.40 ($4.19) on Friday. Trainline has a twelve month low of GBX 216.40 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 393.80 ($5.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 320.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 327.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,677.14 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, insider Jody Ford sold 72,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.23), for a total transaction of £240,424.80 ($307,960.55). 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

