TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

TACT opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.72. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

