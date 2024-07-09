Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TROX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. Tronox has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a PEG ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tronox by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 41,481 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tronox by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,248,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,960,000 after acquiring an additional 597,663 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tronox by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 876,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Tronox by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,757,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tronox by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after acquiring an additional 127,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

