Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Cut to GBX 25

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 31.64 ($0.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of £461.94 million, a P/E ratio of -527.33, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.06. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 26.32 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 40.32 ($0.52). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.28.

In other news, insider Richard Miller acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £19,440 ($24,900.73). In related news, insider Roald Goethe purchased 71,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £26,467.95 ($33,902.84). Also, insider Richard Miller purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £19,440 ($24,900.73). 23.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

