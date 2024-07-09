UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UMH

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 843.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,440.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UMH opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -573.33%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.