Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.80. 1,514,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.63. The firm has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

