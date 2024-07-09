Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $221.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,712. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.