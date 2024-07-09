United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Decreased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 107,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,908,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Parcel Service Stock Performance
Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $134.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,023. The stock has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.90 and a 1 year high of $192.98.
United Parcel Service Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
