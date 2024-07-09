Vai 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,707.86 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Vai token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $3,707.86 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vai Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,410,171 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official website is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

