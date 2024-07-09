Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,057,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $139,514,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,050,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,152,000 after acquiring an additional 218,042 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.11. 176,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.64. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $255.70.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.