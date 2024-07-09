Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 470,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.59. The stock had a trading volume of 474,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,368. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.55. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

