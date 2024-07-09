Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Elvia Cowan Sells 5,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PCVX traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.93. The stock had a trading volume of 882,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,338. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $82.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.71.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. Equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 451.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Vaxcyte by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

