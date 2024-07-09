Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.97

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Vinda International Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.

Vinda International Company Profile

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Household Paper Products and Personal Care Products. The company offers tissues under the Vinda, Tempo, Vinda Professional, and TORK brand names; incontinence care products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

