Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vistra by 336.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $750,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $92.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Equities analysts predict that Vistra will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 53.37%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

