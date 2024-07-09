Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,705 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 15.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 126,761 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 44.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 417,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 128,261 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 45,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,155,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,420. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.469 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

