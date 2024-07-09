Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered Western Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Western Digital has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,857,586 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $595,369,000 after purchasing an additional 206,756 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Western Digital by 15.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 173.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Western Digital by 338.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 181,141 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

