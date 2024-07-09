Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 422 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,186 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $619,404,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,162.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,973,000 after purchasing an additional 753,051 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,551,000 after purchasing an additional 442,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,910,000 after purchasing an additional 429,071 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,604. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,701 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Barclays lowered their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

