Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 529 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $229,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.71.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of CIGI stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.71. 70,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,417. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.41.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

