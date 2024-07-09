Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,837,000 after buying an additional 211,189 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Avantor by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 9,120,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,109,000 after buying an additional 1,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,455,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Avantor by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,418,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,714,000 after buying an additional 1,171,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,395,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.89. 2,636,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,776,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVTR

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.