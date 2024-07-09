Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 397,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,492,000 after buying an additional 46,210 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,472,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 158,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,496,000 after buying an additional 84,405 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Trading Down 2.8 %

Wingstop stock traded down $11.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.05. The company had a trading volume of 420,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,701. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $431.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $398.19 and its 200-day moving average is $346.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

