Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 119,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.7% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,708,000 after buying an additional 44,181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,434. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

