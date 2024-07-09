Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after purchasing an additional 431,623 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 227,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,501,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.75.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.04. The stock had a trading volume of 923,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,826. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $170.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

