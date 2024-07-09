Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 616.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 112.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 165.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,228,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 792,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 47,973 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,445,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,627,000 after acquiring an additional 745,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BKR shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,475,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,986. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

