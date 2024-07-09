Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,075,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,270 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 874,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 75.1% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 572,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 245,573 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 502,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 14.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 47,788 shares during the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TLK traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 358,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,534. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.1116 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

