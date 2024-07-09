Whittier Trust Co. Has $10.02 Million Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,155 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 102,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 37,589 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $76.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average of $81.90.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.