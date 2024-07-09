Whittier Trust Co. Has $215.60 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.1% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $215,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $558.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,257,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,084. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $560.13. The firm has a market cap of $482.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $535.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.41.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.