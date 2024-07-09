Whittier Trust Co. Has $215.60 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.1% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $215,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $558.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,257,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,084. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $560.13. The firm has a market cap of $482.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $535.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.41.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
