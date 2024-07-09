Whittier Trust Co. Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.28. 3,116,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,023. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

