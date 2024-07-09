Whittier Trust Co. Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $510.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,141,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,010. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $512.01. The firm has a market cap of $462.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $490.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

