Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 2,074 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 201.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 30,001 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Corning Stock Up 3.8 %

GLW traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $44.67. 22,259,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764,148. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $45.05. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

