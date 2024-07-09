Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 2,505 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on POR. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,463 shares of company stock valued at $274,064. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:POR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,366. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 76.63%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

