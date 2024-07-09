Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 10.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 12.1% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.86. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.30 and a twelve month high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

