Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 1,007 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE HD traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.99. 2,254,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,497. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.15. The stock has a market cap of $334.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

