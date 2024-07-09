Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 1,124 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $12,047,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $18,861,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.06 and a 200 day moving average of $140.02. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $173.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

