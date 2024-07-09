Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 267 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,150 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $2,337,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.12. 5,272,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,215,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.