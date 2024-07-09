Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,466. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 108.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

