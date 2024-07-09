Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $178,000 Stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLTR remained flat at $25.41 on Tuesday. 1,142,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,325. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

