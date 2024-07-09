Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

TXN traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,708,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,963. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.68.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

