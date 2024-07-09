Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $118.85. The company had a trading volume of 807,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.02 and its 200 day moving average is $116.46.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

