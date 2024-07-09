Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $201,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $821,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,161,000 after purchasing an additional 216,331 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,758,000 after purchasing an additional 93,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,680,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,330,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,540,000 after purchasing an additional 80,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.75. The company had a trading volume of 420,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.63. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $312.25.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

