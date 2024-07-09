Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,396,000 after purchasing an additional 33,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,715.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 175,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 165,528 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.35. The company had a trading volume of 582,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,409. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.11. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

