Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2,800.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ANSYS by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,329,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,144,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in ANSYS by 1,922.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,066,000 after purchasing an additional 313,285 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ANSYS by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ANSS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $327.35. The stock had a trading volume of 269,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANSS

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.